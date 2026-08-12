Google’s Gemini surpasses 1 billion monthly users

Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) app Gemini has surpassed the milestone of 1 billion monthly users, marking rapid growth for the company’s AI service.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the milestone in a post on social media platform X, saying Gemini had become the fastest Google service to cross the 1 billion-user mark.

According to Pichai, 1 billion people now use the Gemini app every month, making it the 14th Google service to reach the milestone.

With the achievement, Gemini has become the world’s second-most popular AI assistant after ChatGPT, which reached 1 billion monthly users in June 2026. Gemini achieved the milestone in around two and a half years.

Google introduced Gemini in early 2024. Analysts say Google’s Android operating system has also played an important role in the AI assistant’s growing popularity, as Gemini is available as the default AI assistant on a number of smartphones.

Pichai has also hinted at major upcoming updates for Gemini, which are expected to be announced soon.

Despite Gemini’s rapid growth, Google continues to face strong competition in the AI sector from OpenAI, Anthropic and other companies.