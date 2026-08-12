Norway’s FM to visit Pakistan after decade, hold talks with Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – At the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Norway’s Foreign Minister will pay an official visit to Pakistan from August 13 to 14, 2026.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, this will be the first visit to Pakistan by a Norwegian foreign minister in the past decade.

During the visit, Ishaq Dar and his Norwegian counterpart will hold delegation-level talks covering all aspects of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Norway.

The talks will focus on ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas including trade and investment, climate change, education and people-to-people contacts.

The two foreign ministers will also exchange views on key regional and international developments.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said the Norwegian foreign minister’s visit would be an important step towards further strengthening relations between the two countries and exploring new avenues of cooperation across various sectors.