Gold Price nears Rs464,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid massive buying

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped again, advancing gains in global bullion market, with the domestic rate increasing by Rs4,200 per tola to stand near Rs464,000.
As per Saraffa Rates, gold was priced at Rs463,936 per tola, compared with Rs459,736 a day earlier. . The latest increase came as international gold prices strengthened by $42, reaching $4,415 per ounce.
Gold Rates Today
|Market / Item
|Price
|Gold — 1 tola
|Rs463,936
|Gold — 10 grams
|Rs397,750
|International gold — per ounce
|$4,415
|Silver — 1 tola
|Rs7,111
|Lahore — Piece
|Rs454,500 / Rs453,500
|Lahore — Pathoor
|Rs449,500 / Rs447,500
|1kg bar — Sell
|Rs7,000
|Karachi — Sell
|Rs454,000
|Peshawar — Sell
|Rs469,500
Market rates reported from different locations showed variations. In Lahore, the quoted price for a piece was Rs454,500/453,500, while pathoor was listed at Rs449,500/447,500.
The reported selling rate for a 1kg bar was Rs7,000. In Karachi, the selling rate stood at Rs454,000, while the corresponding rate reported from Peshawar was Rs469,500.
Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Rates – 12 August 2026