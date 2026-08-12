Gold Price nears Rs464,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid massive buying

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped again, advancing gains in global bullion market, with the domestic rate increasing by Rs4,200 per tola to stand near Rs464,000.

As per Saraffa Rates, gold was priced at Rs463,936 per tola, compared with Rs459,736 a day earlier. . The latest increase came as international gold prices strengthened by $42, reaching $4,415 per ounce.

Gold Rates Today

Market / Item Price Gold — 1 tola Rs463,936 Gold — 10 grams Rs397,750 International gold — per ounce $4,415 Silver — 1 tola Rs7,111 Lahore — Piece Rs454,500 / Rs453,500 Lahore — Pathoor Rs449,500 / Rs447,500 1kg bar — Sell Rs7,000 Karachi — Sell Rs454,000 Peshawar — Sell Rs469,500

Market rates reported from different locations showed variations. In Lahore, the quoted price for a piece was Rs454,500/453,500, while pathoor was listed at Rs449,500/447,500.

The reported selling rate for a 1kg bar was Rs7,000. In Karachi, the selling rate stood at Rs454,000, while the corresponding rate reported from Peshawar was Rs469,500.