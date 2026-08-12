Iran hits Kurdish Fighters in Iraq’s Kurdistan as regional tensions continue

ERBIL — Iran conducted missile and drone attacks against Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, further raising security concerns in northern Iraq amid broader tensions between Iran, the US and Israel.

The strikes were reported in Erbil province, particularly around Alana Valley, where positions linked to the Komala Party and the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) are located. The attacks targeted groups that Tehran has long accused of posing a security threat from bases in northern Iraq.

A large-scale blaze has erupted in Erbil, Iraq, sending thick smoke into the sky and prompting an emergency response. pic.twitter.com/GZSYSwxjwN — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) August 12, 2026

There were no casualties from Wednesday’s strikes. However, four drones were reported to have crashed in different parts of Erbil province, including Soran, Khalifan and Harir. Some drones hit Khalifan, while another struck a house in Soran. Another crashed on Mount Bani Harir, reportedly setting fire to surrounding grassland.

The attacks came a day after Iranian missiles reportedly struck a Komala headquarters in the same general area. A Komala official said two members sustained minor injuries in that earlier strike, while the latest barrage was described by Kurdish officials as part of an ongoing Iranian campaign against Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region.

Tehran repeatedly demanded that Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government take action against Iranian Kurdish opposition organizations operating from Iraqi territory. Tehran considers the groups a threat to its national security and has previously used missiles and drones against their positions.

The latest attacks add another layer of pressure on Iraq, which has increasingly become exposed to the wider regional conflict. The Kurdistan Region hosts the Peshmerga forces as well as Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, while foreign military and diplomatic facilities are also located around Erbil.

The strikes came shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi declared that Iran had demonstrated its military and diplomatic strength during its recent confrontation with the United States and Israel.

Iran on Tuesday launched new missile strikes against the headquarters of the Kurdish opposition group, Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan (Komala), in Erbil province, injuring two members of the group. READ MORE: https://t.co/YWqs3v0QsZ pic.twitter.com/xMi8bnrzq2 — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) August 11, 2026

Araghchi called Iran resilient and powerful state and claimed that its resistance ultimately forced its adversaries to seek negotiations. He praised the Iranian armed forces for what he described as major sacrifices during the conflict, saying they had stood against the US and its allies. Araghchi also credited the Iranian public for continuing to carry out their responsibilities despite the fighting.

Wednesday’s attacks underscore the continuing risks facing Iraq’s Kurdistan Region as regional conflicts increasingly spill across borders. Although no casualties were immediately reported from the latest strikes, the reported drone crashes in areas including Soran and Khalifan highlight the potential danger to civilians and infrastructure if attacks continue.

The situation shows difficult challenge for Baghdad and Erbil, which have sought to prevent Iraqi territory from becoming a direct battlefield in the wider confrontation.