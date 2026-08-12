Hyundai Elantra, Tucson get Rs1.4Million Price Shock after New Taxes

ISLAMABAD — Hyundai Nishat Motors raised all model prices by over Rs1.5million in wake of new taxes, with revised rates taking effect from August 12, 2026.

After Toyota and Chery, Hyundai jacked up prices, with new ex-factory rates taking effect from August 12, following changes in the federal government’s tax policy under the Federal Budget 2026-27. The company also brings limited-time Independence promotional offer on selected hybrid models, giving buyers a temporary opportunity to purchase the vehicles at prices below the newly revised rates.

The price revision comes amid government’s tax measures, particularly the increase in sales tax to 25% on the relevant vehicles. The company clarified that the increase was not initiated by Hyundai Nishat Motors itself, but was a direct consequence of the revised government tax policy.

Hyundai’s Cars New Prices

The biggest increase among the announced models has hit the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, whose price has jumped from Rs9.895 million (Rs98.95 lakh) to Rs11.4 million (Rs1.14 crore). That represents a hefty increase of Rs1.5 million.

The revised prices for the other hybrid models are:

Model New Price Elantra Hybrid Rs11.4 million Tucson Hybrid Smart Rs12.926 million Tucson Hybrid Signature Rs14.101 million Santa Fe Hybrid Smart Rs14.574 million Santa Fe Hybrid Signature Rs16.123 million

Santa Fe Hybrid Signature AWD now sits at the top of the revised price list at more than Rs16.1 million, making the tax-driven price shock particularly significant for buyers looking at Hyundai’s premium hybrid lineup.

Despite the steep revisions, Hyundai has offered buyers some relief through its Independence promotional campaign, which runs until August 31, 2026. Under the limited-time offer, the Elantra Hybrid will be available for Rs10.761 million (Rs1.0761 crore), translating into a saving of Rs639,000 compared with its new listed price.

Tucson Hybrid Smart FWD will be offered at Rs12.202 million (Rs1.2202 crore), giving buyers a Rs724,000 saving. For the higher-spec Tucson Hybrid Signature AWD, the promotional price stands at Rs13.3 million (Rs1.33 crore), representing a Rs801,000 saving.

The biggest promotional savings are being offered on the Santa Fe range. The Santa Fe Hybrid Smart FWD will be available for Rs13.258 million, a saving of Rs1.316 million. Santa Fe Hybrid Signature AWD will carry a promotional price of Rs14.72 million (Rs1.472 crore), giving customers a substantial Rs1.403 million saving.

Promotional Prices

Model Promotional Price Saving Elantra Hybrid Rs10.761m Rs639,000 Tucson Hybrid Smart FWD Rs12.202m Rs724,000 Tucson Hybrid Signature AWD Rs13.3m Rs801,000 Santa Fe Hybrid Smart FWD Rs13.258m Rs1.316m Santa Fe Hybrid Signature AWD Rs14.72m Rs1.403m

The timing of the announcement means Hyundai buyers face a stark choice: pay the newly revised prices or take advantage of the promotional rates before they disappear at the end of August.