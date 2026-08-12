First total solar eclipse of 2026 takes place today

ISLAMABAD – The second solar eclipse of 2026 is set to take place today, offering a rare celestial spectacle across parts of Europe while remaining invisible from Pakistan.

The total solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, northern parts of Spain and Portugal. The United Kingdom and Ireland will witness a partial solar eclipse.

The partial phase is scheduled to begin at 10:34pm Pakistan Standard Time, while the total eclipse will begin at 12:12am. The eclipse is expected to conclude at 2:58am.

Spain is preparing for a particularly historic viewing opportunity, with a total solar eclipse expected there after a century. Astronomy enthusiasts and experts from around the world are reportedly travelling to the country to witness the rare event.

However, skywatchers in Pakistan will not be able to observe the eclipse as it will not be visible from the country.