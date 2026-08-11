Petrol Price in Pakistan dips to Rs325, Diesel rises to Rs382.25

ISLAMABAD – OGRA announced slight cut in petrol price while increasing the rate of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), with the new prices coming into force from August 12, 2026. The petrol price has been reduced by Rs. 1.70 per litre, bringing the rate down from Rs. 327.62 to Rs. 325.92 per litre.

The relief for petrol consumers has been accompanied by a hike in diesel prices. High-Speed Diesel has become Rs. 1.39 per litre more expensive, with its price rising from Rs. 380.86 to Rs. 382.25 per litre.

New Prices

The revised rates have been determined under the latest petroleum pricing mechanism of the federal government, with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revising the ex-depot prices for the new pricing period.

The latest decision means petrol users will get some relief at the pumps, while the higher diesel rate could put additional pressure on transportation and logistics costs, given diesel’s widespread use in commercial and heavy vehicles.