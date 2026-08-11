vivo Introduces the All-New Y05e: Power That Lasts, Protection That Endures

LAHORE – vivo today proudly announces the launch of the all-new vivo Y05e, a smartphone built to deliver dependable battery life and everyday durability at an accessible price point. Designed for users who need a phone that keeps up with a busy day and holds up to the everyday knocks that come with it, the vivo Y05e combines long-lasting power with rugged, reliable protection — without compromising on affordability.

With this launch, vivo continues to strengthen its Y-series lineup in Pakistan, reaffirming its commitment to offering devices that are dependable, durable, and built around what everyday users actually need from their phones.

5150mAh BlueVolt Battery, Power That Lasts

The vivo Y05e is equipped with a 5150mAh BlueVolt Battery, built for long-lasting performance and everyday reliability. The large-capacity battery ensures users can comfortably get through calls, browsing, streaming, and social media without constantly reaching for a charger, making it a dependable companion through even the busiest of days.

Beyond day-to-day power, the Y05e is also backed by 4-Year Battery Health, meaning the battery is engineered to maintain its performance well beyond the first year of use. This gives users the confidence of consistent, long-term battery performance and extended standby time, reducing the need for frequent charging interruptions and helping the device stay reliable for years to come.

IP64 Dust and Water Resistance — Built for Everyday Life

The vivo Y05e is designed to handle daily challenges with confidence. Featuring IP64 Dust and Water Resistance, the device offers reliable protection against dust particles and water splashes, helping it stand up to unexpected rain, spills, and the general wear and tear that comes with life on the go.

This added layer of resistance means users don’t have to think twice about using their phone in less-than-ideal conditions, whether that’s caught in a sudden downpour or simply navigating a busy, unpredictable day.

Anti-Drop Design Meets Smart Engineering

Crafted with everyday durability in mind, the vivo Y05e features an Anti-Drop Design that adds an extra layer of structural protection against the accidental bumps, knocks, and drops that are part of daily life. Rather than treating durability as an afterthought, vivo has built resilience directly into the Y05e’s design, giving users a device they can rely on in real-world conditions.

Together with its BlueVolt battery and IP64 resistance, the Anti-Drop Design rounds out the Y05e’s positioning as a phone built to endure — engineered for users who want a device that keeps pace with their lifestyle without needing constant care.

Price & Availability

The vivo Y05e will be available across Pakistan in a single 4GB + 64GB configuration, priced at Rs. 39,999, with first sale beginning August 11, 2026. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan, making it a reliable, budget-friendly option for users nationwide seeking dependable battery life and everyday durability.