Re-polling ordered at 23 polling stations in two AJK constituencies

MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has decided to conduct re-polling at nine polling stations in LA-15 and 14 polling stations in LA-16.

According to an Election Commission spokesperson, the decision was taken on the basis of reports submitted by the respective returning officers.

Re-polling will be held at a total of 23 polling stations in LA-15 and LA-16 on August 15. Polling will begin at 8am and continue until 5pm.

The spokesperson said the returning officer had received results from 204 of the 213 polling stations in LA-15, while results from 172 of the 186 polling stations in LA-16 had been received.

The Election Commission said the electoral process would be completed after re-polling at the remaining polling stations.

Meanwhile, Muslim Conference chief and two-time former prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan suffered a major defeat and has been voted out of the Legislative Assembly after 20 years.

Awami Dast-o-Bazu Party candidate Sajid Iqbal defeated Attique Ahmed Khan by a margin of more than 21,000 votes.

According to unofficial and unverified results from all 214 polling stations in LA-14, Sajid Iqbal secured 40,702 votes, while Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan received 19,542 votes.

In LA-17 Haveli, the Pakistan Peoples Party emerged victorious, with Faisal Mumtaz Rathore winning the seat with 31,839 votes. PML-N candidate Mohsin Aziz finished second with 28,975 votes.