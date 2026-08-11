Cambridge A Level Results 2026: Pakistani Students get Grades amid Exam Leak Scandal

LAHORE – Cambridge A Level results 2026 are out today, bringing major moment for Pakistani students after turbulent exam season. The results follow 2026 paper-leak scandal, which led Cambridge to replace the affected Mathematics paper while keeping the results date unchanged.

More than 1Lac students across received their Cambridge examination results after a tense and challenging June 2026 exam session. Across the world, almost 368,000 students received their AS & A Level results as part of the June 2026 examination series. In Pakistan, Physics, Mathematics, Business, Chemistry and Computer Science emerged as the most popular subjects among candidates.

For many students, this year’s results represent more than academic scores. Cambridge Country Director for Pakistan Uzma Yousuf acknowledged that some candidates had prepared for their examinations amid regional tensions, uncertainty and disruption.

Uzma congratulated students and praised parents, teachers and school communities for supporting candidates throughout the examination process. She said the circumstances made the achievements of students particularly meaningful, while stressing that education should go beyond examination grades and help young people develop the knowledge, confidence and skills needed for university, careers and life.

With artificial intelligence rapidly changing workplaces and education, Smith argued that Cambridge qualifications could become even more significant in the years ahead. The organisation is also expanding the ways students can be assessed, including a digital examinations pilot and modular assessment options at A Level. Cambridge says these initiatives are designed to provide greater flexibility and more inclusive assessment opportunities.

Cambridge also pointed to new UCAS data from the 2025 application cycle, highlighting the international standing of its qualifications. According to the figures cited by Cambridge, 98% of Cambridge International A Level students who applied to UK universities received at least one offer of a place.

The organisation said its qualifications can also provide students with an internationally recognised route to higher education without requiring them to leave their home country. The results announcement is not over yet.

O-Level Results 2026

More than 315,000 students worldwide are scheduled to receive their Cambridge IGCSE and O Level results on August 18. For students and families awaiting those grades, the next week could bring another major round of academic decisions involving university admissions, further education and future career plans.

In April, reports emerged that a Cambridge A Level Mathematics paper had been leaked before its scheduled examination. Cambridge cancelled the paper and arranged a retake. A separate AS Level Mathematics paper was subsequently cancelled after another reported leak.

Students later reported that another Mathematics paper had circulated online before the examination, adding to concerns about the security of Cambridge examinations.