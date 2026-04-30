Cambridge confirms leak of A-Level Mathematics exam paper

Cambridge International has confirmed that an A-Level Mathematics exam paper was leaked before the examination, in breach of its regulations.

In a statement, Cambridge said the leaked paper was AS Level Mathematics Paper 12 (9709), which was scheduled for candidates across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Pakistan and South Asia. The board confirmed the paper was shared ahead of the exam, violating exam security rules.

Cambridge said it has launched an immediate and full investigation to determine the scale of the leak and decide on the next course of action. It stressed that its top priority is to ensure students are not unfairly affected and that the integrity of the examination process is maintained.

The board advised candidates to continue preparing for and attending upcoming exams, adding that decisions on further action will be made by senior and experienced experts after reviewing all facts.

Cambridge described such breaches as rare and said strict action would be taken against any centres or candidates found involved in malpractice. The board added it will provide an update on its findings on May 7, 2026. Reports said the Mathematics paper was leaked around six hours before the exam.