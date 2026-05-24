Nora Fatehi turns heads as Water Fantasy Diva in Viral Photoshoot

Bollywood’s dazzling star and global dance sensation Nora Fatehi has once again taken over the internet with her breathtaking golden avatar, leaving fans completely mesmerized. From red carpets to music videos, she remains one of the most talked-about style icons in entertainment today.

The 34-year-old recently shared series of stunning visuals from her latest shoot and music video appearance, where she is seen in an all-golden, heavily embellished outfit while posing in water. The look features intricate golden detailing, sparkling stones, statement jewelry, and a regal aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Fans have been calling her look nothing short of “golden fairy vibes,” as her powerful poses in water, soft glow makeup, and flowing hair amplify the cinematic feel of the shoot. Her captions hint at her obsession with the look, while social media continues to flood with admiration for her confidence, glamour, and style.

The visuals are part of her upcoming music video “Body Roll,” which is backed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song is already generating strong buzz online due to its high-energy styling and bold concept.

The golden water-themed visuals are inspired by a fantasy “water goddess” concept, blending Indian aesthetic elements with artistic cultural influences, making the presentation feel cinematic and larger-than-life. The production has also sparked conversations online due to its striking resemblance to high-concept fantasy visuals trending in global pop culture.

Nora remained in the spotlight with her new Kannada film project KD: The Devil.