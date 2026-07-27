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AJK Election Results 2026: LA-13 Kotli-6 (Khuiratta): Raja Ayaz vs LA 13 Kotli: Raja Ayaz vs Waleed

By Staff Reporter
10:00 pm | Jul 27, 2026
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In the Khuiratta constituency, Nisar Ansar Abdali is leading with 95 votes, while PML-N’s Ayaz Ahmed holds second place with 91 votes. The contest also involves PPP’s Waleed Inqilabi and IPP’s Nisar Ansar Abdali.

Raja Ayaz Ahmad Khan of PML-N secures 1st place with 10389 votes

Mohammad Waleed of PPP secures 2nd place with 8785 votes

Candidate Party Votes
Nisar Ansar Abdali
Ayaz Ahmed PML-N 10389
Waleed Inqilabi PPP 8785

Note: All results above are unofficial and non-final, as polling and counting were still underway at the time of reporting. 

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Staff Reporter

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