AJK Election Results 2026: LA-13 Kotli-6 (Khuiratta): Raja Ayaz vs LA 13 Kotli: Raja Ayaz vs Waleed

In the Khuiratta constituency, Nisar Ansar Abdali is leading with 95 votes, while PML-N’s Ayaz Ahmed holds second place with 91 votes. The contest also involves PPP’s Waleed Inqilabi and IPP’s Nisar Ansar Abdali.

Raja Ayaz Ahmad Khan of PML-N secures 1st place with 10389 votes

Mohammad Waleed of PPP secures 2nd place with 8785 votes

Candidate Party Votes Nisar Ansar Abdali — — Ayaz Ahmed PML-N 10389 Waleed Inqilabi PPP 8785

Note: All results above are unofficial and non-final, as polling and counting were still underway at the time of reporting.