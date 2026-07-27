AJK Election Results 2026: LA-13 Kotli-6 (Khuiratta): Raja Ayaz vs LA 13 Kotli: Raja Ayaz vs Waleed

In the Khuiratta constituency, Nisar Ansar Abdali is leading with 95 votes, while PML-N’s Ayaz Ahmed holds second place with 91 votes. The contest also involves PPP’s Waleed Inqilabi and IPP’s Nisar Ansar Abdali.
Raja Ayaz Ahmad Khan of PML-N secures 1st place with 10389 votes
Mohammad Waleed of PPP secures 2nd place with 8785 votes
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Nisar Ansar Abdali
|—
|—
|Ayaz Ahmed
|PML-N
|10389
|Waleed Inqilabi
|PPP
|8785
Note: All results above are unofficial and non-final, as polling and counting were still underway at the time of reporting.
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