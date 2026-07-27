Gold Prices in Pakistan jump to Rs431,736 Per Tola amid global surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed sharp increase on Monday, with the price of 24-karat gold soaring by Rs4,000 per tola to Rs431,736, as rising international bullion rates pushed local markets higher. Silver also climbed to a new record high.

According to latest rates issued by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs4,000 per tola, taking it to Rs431,736. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also rose by Rs3,430, reaching Rs370,144.

Category New Price Gold (24K) – Per Tola Rs431,736 Gold (24K) – Per 10 Grams Rs370,144 International Gold – Per Ounce $4,093 Silver – Per Tola Rs6,397

The latest jump comes after a relatively modest increase on Saturday, when gold prices had edged up by Rs300 per tola to settle at Rs427,736, indicating renewed momentum in the precious metals market.

The domestic rally followed gains in global bullion prices, where gold climbed by $40 per ounce to $4,093, including a $20 premium. The increase in international prices directly influenced local rates, which are closely linked to movements in the global market and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Silver also continued its record-breaking run, with the local price rising by Rs100 per tola to Rs6,397, marking the highest level ever recorded in Pakistan.