Four Pakistanis killed in targeted shooting in South Africa

Four Pakistani nationals were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Sebenza area of South Africa, police said.

According to police, the victims were returning home on Saturday evening when attackers in a car opened fire from both sides after stopping at a traffic signal. All four men died at the scene.

Police recovered multiple 9mm shell casings from the crime scene. Authorities said the incident appears to be a targeted killing, adding that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the attackers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the deaths of the four Pakistanis and extended her condolences to the bereaved families.