Imran Khan meets sister Noreen Niazi, Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail after SC order

RAWALPINDI – A sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Noreen Niazi, was allowed to meet him at Adiala Jail after the Supreme Court ordered that he be provided medical treatment at a private hospital and granted access to his family and personal physician.

According to reports, the implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions began on Tuesday, with Noreen Niazi meeting Imran Khan at the jail.

Aliema Khan, Noreen Niazi, Uzma Khan and others arrived at Adiala Jail to meet the PTI founder. Noreen was subsequently allowed to enter the jail premises.

The meeting between Imran Khan and Noreen Niazi took place in the conference room, where the siblings discussed his health and other matters, according to jail sources.

Sources said Noreen also briefed Imran Khan about the Supreme Court’s order regarding his medical treatment and facilities.

After the meeting, Noreen Niazi spoke to the media alongside Aliema Khan and Uzma Khan.

Aliema Khan said she could not disclose details of the meeting but described Noreen’s meeting with Imran Khan as a “bonus”.

“I cannot tell you anything about the meeting. Noreen was able to meet him today, and that is a bonus. You cannot imagine how happy I am,” she said.

Asked by a journalist whether the family had received any indication that circumstances were changing, Aliema Khan said they had no idea where such an indication would come from.

“If you mean this meeting, then yes, a lot has happened together. We are still somewhat uncertain,” she said.

All three of Imran Khan’s sisters later left Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan also meets Bushra Bibi

Imran Khan was also allowed to meet his wife, Bushra Bibi, at the jail.

According to sources, the meeting between Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi continued for around 30 minutes in the jail’s conference room. Following the meetings, Imran Khan was taken back to the jail compound.

Speaking to the media before the meetings, Aliema Khan said Imran Khan would now be shifted to a hospital following the Supreme Court’s order, adding that the family had been demanding his transfer for the past eight months.

She also called on the Islamabad High Court to grant bail to both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Aliema Khan said both should be granted bail, arguing that the allegations against Bushra Bibi were weak and that she should have received relief earlier.

“If justice is delivered, there will be no criticism,” she said, adding that criticism of court decisions in the past had stemmed from a lack of justice.

Regarding her own case, Aliema Khan said her cross-examination of a prosecution witness was still pending before the Anti-Terrorism Court.