realme C100 Series goes on sale in Pakistan, starting at Rs64,999

LAHORE – realme has officially started the first sale of its new C100 Series in Pakistan, bringing smartphones focused on long battery life, durability and smooth everyday performance to the local market.

The lineup is headlined by an 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery, a capacity that stands out in the segment and is positioned as the series’ key differentiating feature. The new smartphones are aimed at users who rely heavily on their phones for work, study, gaming, content creation, entertainment and social connectivity.

realme C100 Price

realme C100 Series is available in three configurations in Pakistan:

realme C100x 6GB + 128GB — PKR 64,999

realme C100x 8GB + 128GB — PKR 74,999

realme C100 8GB + 256GB — PKR 89,999

The realme C100 is offered in Dream White, Frost Purple and Dark Coffee, while the C100x comes in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides.

With first-sale availability now underway, realme is positioning the C100 Series around practical features designed for users who want longer battery life, durability and dependable performance throughout the day.

8000mAh Titan Battery

The biggest highlight of the C100 Series is its 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery. According to realme, the battery is designed to support up to 40 hours of heavy usage on a single charge, allowing users to spend more time away from charging points.

The realme C100 additionally supports 45W fast charging, helping users quickly replenish the battery when needed. Both smartphones also support reverse charging, with the C100x offering 6W reverse charging and the C100 providing 10W reverse charging.

realme has also equipped both models with 7-Year Battery Health, emphasizing long-term battery reliability and sustained performance over years of regular use.

Everyday Durability

Battery life is accompanied by a strong focus on durability. Both the realme C100 and C100x feature 2m Drop Resistance and ArmorShell™ Protection, designed to help the devices withstand accidental drops, bumps and the general demands of everyday use.

The realme C100 further offers IP69 Pro Water Resistance with up to 6m protection, while the C100x comes with IP64 resistance.

Both models also feature Rain Touch Mode, which is designed to maintain touch responsiveness when the display is wet, making the phones more practical in challenging weather conditions.

120Hz Displays and Gaming-Focused Performance

The C100 Series also brings 120Hz Smooth Displays to provide more fluid scrolling, gaming and everyday interaction.

The realme C100 offers brightness of up to 1200 nits and comes with several performance-focused features, including GT Boost and Hyper Cooling. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G92 Max, with realme positioning the combination toward smoother gaming and multitasking.

The realme C100x offers brightness of up to 900 nits, providing clear viewing for everyday use.

50MP AI Camera for Everyday Photography

Photography is handled by a 50MP AI Camera on both the realme C100 and C100x.

The camera setup is designed for everyday photography, social media content and users looking to capture and share moments throughout their day.

realme Targets Always-On Users

With the first sale now underway, the C100 Series is moving from its launch phase into the wider Pakistani market, with its 8000mAh Titan Battery emerging as the central selling point.

The combination of large battery capacity, fast charging on the C100, reverse charging, long-term battery health, drop resistance, water protection, 120Hz displays and 50MP cameras gives the lineup a feature set focused on practical everyday use.

Starting at PKR 64,999, the realme C100 Series enters Pakistan targeting consumers who want a smartphone capable of keeping pace with an increasingly connected lifestyle, from work and education to gaming, content creation, entertainment and social communication.