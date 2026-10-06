LHC quashes case registration decision against Momina Iqbal’s sister

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has granted major relief to Ramsha Iqbal, sister of actress Momina Iqbal, by declaring void a decision to register a case against her.

Justice Abher Gul heard a petition filed by Ramsha Iqbal, who had challenged a decision to register a case against her at Bhawana police station on allegations of breach of trust.

During the hearing, the counsel for MPA Saqib Chadhar argued that Rs8 million had been deposited into Ramsha Iqbal’s bank account on different occasions.

The court asked the lawyer on what basis the money had been deposited and whether it was given as a loan or as a gesture of friendship.

The lawyer maintained that Ramsha Iqbal had planned to travel abroad and the money was deposited for the purpose of showing funds in her bank statement. He also told the court that actress Momina Iqbal had previously been engaged to Saqib Chadhar.

The court further asked whether any written agreement had been made regarding the money. The lawyer replied that the amount had been given as a trust deposit and not as a loan.

Ramsha Iqbal, however, maintained that she had withdrawn the money in question from her bank account in 2022.

After hearing the arguments, the Lahore High Court accepted Ramsha Iqbal’s petition and set aside the decision to register a case against her.