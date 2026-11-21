Durefishan Saleem is winning hearts with her latest glamorous appearance, leaving fans impressed with her dreamy traditional look and sophisticated styling.

Pakistani actress, who is enjoying massive popularity of ARY drama Dare-e-Nijaat, spotted in saree which is blend of modern glamour and timeless South Asian elegance in an ice-blue saree that beautifully highlighted her fashion sense.

She opted for soft, romantic aesthetic, stepping out in a gorgeous chiffon saree featuring a delicate combination of ice blue and powder grey. The lightweight fabric was decorated with scattered silver sequins that created a sparkling, star-like effect. Its flowing silhouette, finished with a beautifully scalloped beaded border, added an ethereal touch to her overall appearance.

Durefishan perfectly accessorised her ensemble with an elegant selection of diamond and zirconia jewellery. Her accessories included sparkling chandelier earrings, a delicate necklace, a tennis bracelet and a statement floral cocktail ring. Adding an unexpected twist to her cool-toned outfit, the actress chose a deep-red manicure that introduced a striking vintage-inspired element.

Her beauty choices were equally impressive, as she kept her makeup fresh, luminous and effortlessly glamorous. Dewy, glass-like skin was paired with softly blended peach and terracotta shades, naturally defined eyebrows and glossy peachy-nude lips. She completed the look with sleek, straight hair featuring a gentle side sweep, allowing her statement earrings and beautifully detailed neckline to take centre stage.

Beyond her fashion appearances, Durefishan Saleem has made a notable place for herself in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Initially starting her acting career with supporting characters, she gradually transitioned into leading roles and gained widespread recognition through successful television dramas. Several of her projects have attracted extraordinary audiences on YouTube, with some reaching billions of views.

Known for taking on diverse characters, the actress has also received award nominations for her performances. Her professional journey extends beyond television acting, as she has collaborated with established commercial brands, including Garnier. Her portfolio further includes telefilms, a miniseries, an anthology episode and a music video.