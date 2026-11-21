ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court is set to hear appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on November 25, challenging their convictions in one of Pakistan’s most high-profile corruption cases.

According to official cause list issued by Islamabad High Court registrar, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif will hear the appeals filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his spouse. The couple is seeking to overturn their convictions in controversial corruption case involving millions of pounds recovered by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and subsequently returned to Pakistan.

The upcoming proceedings follow an earlier hearing during which Imran Khan’s legal team sought additional time to strengthen its arguments. Barrister Salman Safdar, representing the former prime minister, had requested a two-week adjournment, explaining that the defence needed sufficient time to prepare its case before the appellate bench.

However, the court did not accept the request in full and instead granted only one week for preparation, paving the way for the appeals to return to the judicial agenda. With November 25 now confirmed as the next hearing date, attention will turn to the defence’s arguments challenging the convictions.

Adding another dimension to the proceedings, Barrister Salman Safdar has also approached the high court with a request to broadcast the hearing live. The lawyer argued that allowing public to witness the proceedings would strengthen transparency and provide greater access to a case that has attracted widespread political and legal attention.

IHC has not yet ruled on the request, leaving open the question of whether the public will be able to watch the arguments as they unfold.

At the centre of the controversy is a financial settlement involving £190 million returned to Pakistan by Britain’s National Crime Agency. The prosecution alleged that the recovered money was improperly used to settle liabilities connected to property tycoon Malik Riaz, rather than being handled in accordance with the country’s financial interests.

The allegations also involve the Al-Qadir Trust, which became a central element of the corruption proceedings against the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi. The case ultimately resulted in convictions that the couple is now attempting to overturn through the appellate process.