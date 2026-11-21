WELLINGTON – The High Commission of Pakistan in Wellington, New Zealand, has announced that having two names on one’s identity card is mandatory for applying for an e-Passport, and individuals with only a single name will not be able to obtain an e-Passport.

According to the announcement, those who already possess a Machine Readable Passport (MRP) will have their passports remain valid until their date of expiry.

The announcement described a minimum of two names as the most important requirement for an e-Passport.

Last month, Pakistan and its diplomatic missions officially discontinued the issuance of machine-readable passports from October 23, 2026, replacing it with modern e-passports.

Citizens still holding MRPs may use them until their expiry date, but once expired, these passports cannot be renewed—holders will need to apply for an e-Passport instead.

All passport offices within Pakistan and Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad are now issuing e-Passports exclusively, signalling that the transition to the modern system is complete.