Sri Lanka’s Consul General, H.E. Sanjeewa Pattiwilla, extended the invitation during a meeting with industrialists and business representatives at the SITE Association of Industry (SAI), where discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade, investment and business cooperation between the two countries.

The Consul General said Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoyed longstanding trade relations and benefited from GSP and GSP+ market access, with considerable potential to further strengthen economic ties through their complementary export capabilities.

He noted that Pakistani woven fabric had become an important raw material for Sri Lankan apparel manufacturers, particularly those exporting garments to the European Union. He added that several Pakistani companies had also established manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka.

Highlighting opportunities in the agricultural sector, Pattiwilla said Sri Lanka had permitted rice imports of up to 6,000 metric tonnes from Pakistan, with Basmati rice gaining popularity among local consumers. He pointed out that the Sri Lankan government issued rice import tenders every six months, creating recurring opportunities for Pakistani exporters.

The Sri Lankan envoy invited Pakistani business representatives to participate in Sri Lanka Expo 2027, scheduled for January 2027, to explore new avenues of trade and investment. He also acknowledged the longstanding defence relations between the two countries and appreciated the support extended by the Government of Pakistan and its armed forces.

Responding to a question from SAI President Abdul Hadi, the Consul General emphasised the importance of promoting balanced trade and strengthening commercial engagement. He observed that business activity through Karachi and Colombo ports had also increased and proposed sending a Pakistani business delegation to Sri Lanka to identify practical trade and investment opportunities.

Responding to a proposal by former SAI president Majyd Aziz, Pattiwilla also agreed to work towards facilitating cement imports from Pakistan.

Earlier, SAI President Abdul Hadi welcomed the visiting dignitary and observed that textiles accounted for a major share of bilateral trade. He noted that Pakistan was Sri Lanka’s second-largest trading partner within the SAARC region and stressed the need to increase bilateral trade beyond $500 million.

Hadi assured the Consul General that the SITE Association of Industry would play an active role in connecting the business communities of both countries. He also proposed holding regular business exhibitions in Pakistan and Sri Lanka to promote trade and investment.

Chairman of the SAI Diplomatic Affairs Committee Nadeem Polani highlighted the difficulties faced by new Pakistani traders in participating in Sri Lankan import tenders and called for these issues to be addressed at the government level.

He urged the Sri Lankan envoy to explore improved market access for Pakistani textile exporters, pointing out that high freight charges continued to create challenges for exporters despite the FTA. He added that Pakistan was already exporting oranges, Basmati rice and engineering goods to Sri Lanka, with significant potential to diversify and increase these exports.

Convener of the committee Junaid-ur-Rehman stressed the need to eliminate non-tariff barriers that were restricting bilateral trade. He said Pakistan possessed strong export capabilities in textiles, surgical instruments and pharmaceuticals, and greater access for these products to the Sri Lankan market could substantially increase trade volumes. He also proposed measures to attract more Sri Lankan tourists to Pakistan.

Former SAI chairman Majyd Aziz called for a comprehensive review of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, which has been operational since June 2005, to make it more effective and responsive to the changing requirements of businesses in both countries.

He also proposed declaring Colombo Port and Karachi Port/Port Qasim as ‘sister ports’, similar to the sister-city arrangement, to strengthen maritime cooperation and facilitate commercial activities.

During the interactive session, Vice President Sheheryar Salim Shah, Chairman APTPMA Muhammad Rizwan Lakhany, Ahmed Azeem Alvi, Muhammad Hussain Moosani, Aman Allawala and other participants raised various questions concerning bilateral trade and investment, which were addressed by the Sri Lankan Consul General.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the SITE Association of Industry presented a commemorative shield to the visiting dignitary, while Senior Vice President Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi delivered the vote of thanks.