KARACHI – Wedding celebrations began in style for Pakistani model and actress Roma Michael and Shan Baig, as the couple shared their Mayun pictures with fans.

The intimate gathering surrounded by close friends and family, showed Roma and Shan having their time for traditional festivities, with their affectionate moments adding a romantic touch to the occasion.

Roma, who represented Pakistan at Miss Grand International 2024, slayed in yellow lehenga adorned with intricate mirror work and shimmering embellishments. Her matching dupatta, traditional jewellery, statement earrings, and elegant hairstyle completed her stunning festive look. Shan complemented her beautifully in a dark green traditional outfit paired with a heavily embroidered multicoloured jacket and matching shawl.

The celebration was filled with cheerful moments, playful interactions, and romantic photographs that captured the couple’s happiness. The duo was captured holding hands and exchanging glances to sharing laughter.

One of sweetest pictures shows Roma gently touching Shan’s face as they smile at each other, while another captures the couple laughing together amid a shower of yellow flower petals.

Roma also posed for a series of solo portraits, showcasing her dazzling yellow ensemble against the floral decorations, while the couple’s photographs together captured some of the most memorable moments of the event.