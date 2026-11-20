KARACHI – Pakistani diva Hania Aamir is spotlight again, and this time, its her latest glamorous photoshoot, showing fashion transformation that blends vintage Hollywood elegance, and contemporary streetwear.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star proved that she is never afraid to step outside conventional fashion trends.

The actress embraced edgy ensemble featuring statement leather jacket paired with embellished mustard-coloured culottes. She completed unconventional outfit with eye-catching accessories, creating a dramatic combination of modern street style and retro sophistication.

Unlike traditional celebrity photoshoots, the latest editorial captures the actress in a playful dress-up avatar, allowing her to experiment with different fashion influences. Her confident poses and expressive styling bring a refreshing personality to the photographs, while the overall concept highlights her creative approach to fashion.

The photography reminds fan of vintage fashion, giving the pictures a distinctive 90s disposable-camera aesthetic. Hania’s beauty transformation is equally captivating as her sleek, wet-look finger waves hairs adds timeless elegance to edgy appearance.

Beyond her latest fashion statement, Hania established herself as one of top Lollywood stars. She made her film debut in 2016 before transitioning to TV, where her natural acting abilities and versatile performances helped her develop a loyal audience.

\