ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained below Rs400,000 mark, with 24-karat gold settling at Rs379,836 per tola on November 21, as bullion witnessed massive decline in previous session amid downward trend international bullion rates.

Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan Gold 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs379,836 Rs348,183 Rs332,357 Rs284,877 Per 1 Gram Rs32,564 Rs29,851 Rs28,494 Rs24,424 Per 10 Grams Rs325,648 Rs298,511 Rs284,942 Rs244,236 Per Ounce Rs1,013,027 Rs928,608 Rs886,399 Rs759,770 Silver – Per Tola Rs4,708 — — — International Gold – Per Ounce $3,573 — — — International Gold Prices Extend Losses

The weakness in Pakistan’s gold market coincided with another decline in global prices, where the precious metal witnessed a drop as per ounce trades at $3,573.

Silver also followed the same trend. Its price in Pakistan stood at Rs4,708.

Lahore and Karachi Gold Rates

In Lahore, dealers quoted gold in the Piece category at Rs379,200 for selling and Rs378,000 for buying.

Silver Market Rates in Lahore

Separate trading figures from Lahore’s silver market showed that Chandi Tezabi was being sold at Rs4,708, against a buying price of Rs4,680.