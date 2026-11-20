ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained below Rs400,000 mark, with 24-karat gold settling at Rs395,236 per tola on November 20, as bullion witnessed massive decline in previous session amid downward trend international bullion rates.

Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan Gold 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs395,236 Rs362,300 Rs345,832 Rs296,427 Per 1 Gram Rs33,885 Rs31,061 Rs29,650 Rs25,414 Per 10 Grams Rs338,851 Rs310,614 Rs296,495 Rs254,138 Per Ounce Rs1,062,718 Rs966,117 Rs922,203 Rs790,459 Silver – Per Tola Rs5,005 — — — International Gold – Per Ounce $3,727 — — — International Gold Prices Extend Losses

The weakness in Pakistan’s gold market coincided with another decline in global prices, where the precious metal witnessed a drop as per ounce trades at $3,727.

Silver also followed the same trend. Its price in Pakistan stood at Rs5,005.

Lahore and Karachi Gold Rates

In Lahore, dealers quoted gold in the Piece category at Rs397,200 for selling and Rs397,009 for buying.

Silver Market Rates in Lahore

Separate trading figures from Lahore’s silver market showed that Chandi Tezabi was being sold at Rs5,005, against a buying price of Rs4,959.