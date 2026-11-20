ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained below Rs400,000 mark, with 24-karat gold settling at Rs395,236 per tola on November 20, as bullion witnessed massive decline in previous session amid downward trend international bullion rates.
Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan
|Gold
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs395,236
|Rs362,300
|Rs345,832
|Rs296,427
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs33,885
|Rs31,061
|Rs29,650
|Rs25,414
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs338,851
|Rs310,614
|Rs296,495
|Rs254,138
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,062,718
|Rs966,117
|Rs922,203
|Rs790,459
|Silver – Per Tola
|Rs5,005
|—
|—
|—
|International Gold – Per Ounce
|$3,727
|—
|—
|—
International Gold Prices Extend Losses
The weakness in Pakistan’s gold market coincided with another decline in global prices, where the precious metal witnessed a drop as per ounce trades at $3,727.
Silver also followed the same trend. Its price in Pakistan stood at Rs5,005.
Lahore and Karachi Gold Rates
In Lahore, dealers quoted gold in the Piece category at Rs397,200 for selling and Rs397,009 for buying.
Silver Market Rates in Lahore
Separate trading figures from Lahore’s silver market showed that Chandi Tezabi was being sold at Rs5,005, against a buying price of Rs4,959.