SINGAPORE – Bank of Punjab (BOP) earned international recognition for its remarkable transformation in small and medium enterprise (SME) financing, becoming first Pakistani institution to win Product Innovation of the Year – Asia at the Global SME Finance Awards 2026 in Singapore.

The prestigious award, presented at the Global SME Finance Awards 2026 in Singapore, recognizes BOP’s outstanding performance in developing innovative financial products, expanding access to business financing and bringing thousands of previously underserved entrepreneurs into Pakistan’s formal banking system.

Bank of Punjab’s exceptional growth in SME financing has positioned it among the country’s most influential financial institutions supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. According to the bank’s performance figures, BOP now accounts for approximately 48% of all SME borrowers in Pakistan’s banking industry, serving around 153,000 businesses nationwide.

This means that nearly one out of every two SME borrowers in the country’s banking system is associated with BOP, demonstrating the bank’s expanding footprint in a sector considered essential for employment generation, entrepreneurship and economic development. The bank has also recorded an extraordinary 397% increase in its SME borrower base, substantially outperforming the banking industry’s overall growth rate of 73%.

During this period, more than 122,000 new borrowers gained access to financing through BOP, reflecting its efforts to connect previously underserved businesses with formal financial services.

Another highlight of BOP’s performance is the rapid expansion of its SME financing portfolio, which has reached Rs230 billion, representing an impressive 146% increase compared with December 2024. The portfolio now accounts for approximately 25% of Pakistan’s total SME financing, placing BOP in a prominent position in the country’s business lending market.

Since December 2024, the bank has also extended Rs164 billion in financing to new borrowers, creating additional opportunities for businesses seeking capital to expand operations, manage cash flows and pursue growth. These figures shows substantial shift in the bank’s lending strategy, with increased emphasis on business accessibility, financial innovation and broader economic participation.

BOP’s international recognition follows a comprehensive transformation of its SME banking operations, aimed at making financing faster, more accessible and better suited to the needs of modern businesses. A key feature of this transformation has been the introduction of cash-flow-based lending, allowing businesses to access financing based on their financial activity and repayment capacity.

The bank has also strengthened its digital banking capabilities, simplified loan approval procedures and introduced innovative financing solutions designed to address the evolving requirements of SMEs.

Strategic partnerships with international financial institutions have further supported these initiatives, helping BOP adopt modern banking practices while expanding financial services to businesses traditionally excluded from mainstream lending. These reforms have played an important role in accelerating SME financing growth and strengthening the bank’s position in Pakistan’s financial industry.

The international achievement also highlights the importance of collaboration between the Punjab government and financial institutions in promoting entrepreneurship, self-employment and inclusive economic growth. Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government has prioritized initiatives aimed at supporting businesses, expanding economic opportunities and improving access to financial resources.

One of the prominent examples is the Chief Minister Punjab Asaan Karobar Programme, under which the Bank of Punjab serves as a key banking partner. The initiative demonstrates how government-backed programmes, combined with modern banking infrastructure, can help entrepreneurs obtain financing, strengthen small businesses and generate wider economic opportunities.

Global SME Finance Awards are associated with the SME Finance Forum, an international platform established under the G20 framework and managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. The forum brings together more than 250 member and partner institutions across 190 countries, promoting innovation, collaboration and financial inclusion in SME financing.

Its initiatives recognize financial institutions that introduce effective solutions to improve access to capital and strengthen small business development. By securing the Product Innovation of the Year – Asia award, BOP has placed Pakistan on an important international platform for innovative SME financing.