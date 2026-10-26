BOP powers ahead with Strong 9-Month 2026 Operating Performance, strengthened Capital Base, Accelerated Lending Growth

LAHORE — A meeting of Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) was held on October 26, 2026, wherein the Bank’s unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were reviewed and approved.

Building on its strong performance during the first half of the year, the Bank maintained its steady growth momentum, delivering sustained business expansion, robust core earnings, and consistent operational performance. The results reflect BOP’s strengthening financial fundamentals, effective strategic execution, and growing competitive position within Pakistan’s banking industry, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Financial Highlights at a Glance

Financial Performance 9M 2026 YoY Growth Net Interest Income Rs. 69.40 billion 19% Non-Markup Income (excluding gains) Rs. 18.04 billion 47% Operating Profit (before provisions and gains) Rs. 34.42 billion 34% Profit Before Tax Rs. 30.46 billion 15% Profit After Tax Rs. 14.53 billion 22%

Sustained Earnings Momentum Reinforces BOP’s Financial Strength

The Bank of Punjab continued its upward earnings trajectory during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, demonstrating the strength of its core banking franchise and the effectiveness of its business strategy. Operating Profit (before provisions and gains) climbed to Rs. 34.42 billion, marking an impressive 34% year-on-year increase. The Bank’s revenue performance remained equally encouraging, with Net Interest Income reaching Rs. 69.40 billion, up 19%, while Non-Markup Income (excluding gains) advanced to Rs. 18.04 billion, recording 47% growth. These results highlight the Bank’s ability to generate sustainable earnings through strategic balance sheet management, strengthening non-funded income streams, and a diversified revenue base.

The sustained strength in core earnings, complemented by disciplined expense management, continued to support the Bank’s overall profitability. Profit Before Tax rose to Rs. 30.46 billion, representing 15% year-on-year growth, while Profit After Tax increased to Rs. 14.53 billion, reflecting a 22% improvement over the corresponding period last year. The Bank’s continued focus on productivity, cost optimization, and operational discipline contributed to improved efficiency, with the Cost-to-Income Ratio (excluding gains) improving by 3.03%. This combination of revenue growth, profitability, and enhanced operating efficiency reflects BOP’s progress towards building a stronger, more competitive, and financially resilient banking institution.

Robust Advances Growth & Improved Deposit Mix

The Bank also demonstrated sustained business momentum during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, with gross advances registering an impressive 28% year-on-year growth, reflecting the Bank’s expanding lending footprint and continued support for economic activity. Despite a broadly stable overall balance sheet, the Bank made significant strides in strengthening its core deposit franchise, with current deposits growing by 16% year-on-year, while average current deposits recorded a remarkable 25% increase over the corresponding period last year. This strong growth in low-cost deposits underscores the Bank’s continued focus on improving its funding mix, enhancing funding efficiency, and building a more sustainable foundation for long-term profitability. Total assets and deposits stood at Rs. 2,456 billion and Rs. 1,928 billion, respectively, while gross advances reached Rs. 1,073 billion, highlighting the Bank’s continued emphasis on productive asset deployment and strengthening its core banking business.

Strengthened Capital Base & Regulatory Compliance

The Bank further reinforced its capital position, supported by strong financial performance and continued equity support from the Government of Punjab. During the period, the Bank received Rs. 15.6 billion from the Government of Punjab under the equity injection arrangements, representing a significant step towards strengthening its capital base. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 13.94%, while its Leverage Ratio reached 4.07%, both comfortably above the regulatory requirements prescribed by the State Bank of Pakistan. The Bank also maintained full compliance with applicable IFRS 9 provisioning requirements, reaffirming its commitment to prudent financial management, regulatory discipline, and long-term financial resilience.

Strategic Milestones & Growing Institutional Recognition

The year 2026 marked significant strategic achievements for The Bank of Punjab, further strengthening its institutional standing and growth prospects. The Bank’s long-term credit rating was upgraded by PACRA to the highest AAA category with a Stable Outlook, reflecting its strengthened financial profile and institutional resilience. Expanding its international footprint, BOP also secured in-principle approval from the State Bank of Pakistan to establish an Overseas Wholesale Banking Unit in the Kingdom of Bahrain, opening new avenues for cross-border business and regional connectivity. Complementing these milestones, the Bank continued to earn prestigious national recognition, securing three accolades at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2026 for Agriculture Inclusion, SME Banking, and Women’s Inclusion. These achievements extend BOP’s remarkable track record of consecutive awards across key banking segments, reinforcing its growing market standing, commitment to financial inclusion, and pursuit of sustainable long-term growth.

Building a Future-Ready Bank | Strategic Outlook

The Bank of Punjab continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic and increasingly competitive financial institution, combining its established public-sector relationships with a growing commercial banking franchise. Beyond its traditional role as a key financial partner to the Government of Punjab, BOP is progressively broadening its business horizons through deeper customer engagement, diversification of banking services, and a sharper focus on sustainable, relationship-driven growth.

Bank remains committed to leveraging technology, digital innovation, and operational excellence to enhance customer experience, improve service delivery, and build a more efficient and agile banking model. With a clear emphasis on strengthening core banking capabilities, maintaining prudent risk management, and capitalizing on emerging domestic and international opportunities, BOP aims to translate its institutional progress into enduring financial performance. Looking ahead, the Bank’s strategic direction remains firmly anchored in profitable growth, customer-centric innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable stakeholder value, while continuing to play a meaningful role in Pakistan’s economic development.