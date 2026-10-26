Arshad Khan’s café brand opens third UK outlet

LONDON – Arshad Khan, the Pakistani tea seller who rose to fame after his photograph went viral in 2016, has expanded his café business in Britain with a third outlet in New Malden, south London.

The new branch of Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan is being launched by British-Pakistani businessman Asif Khaliq, the brand’s UK master franchise holder. He opened the first outlet in Tooting in January 2025, followed by a second in Sutton.

Mr Khaliq said two more branches were planned within the next month as part of efforts to expand the business across Britain.

Speaking at the New Malden opening, he said demand for Pakistani tea and street food was growing among British Pakistanis, other South Asian communities and the wider public.

“We are doing our best to promote Pakistani culture through food and hospitality,” he said.

The café’s menu includes halwa puri, Lahori chanay, parathas, desi omelettes, samosa chaat and kebab rolls, alongside karak chai, doodh patti and Kashmiri chai.

Mr Khaliq said the response to the Tooting and Sutton outlets had encouraged further expansion. The aim, he added, was to introduce Pakistani flavours to customers from different communities.

Khan welcomed the brand’s progress under Mr Khaliq, crediting him with helping expand its presence in Britain.

From roadside stall to café business

Khan became an internet sensation in 2016 after photographer Javeria Ali photographed him serving tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad. The image drew international attention and led to modelling, advertising and business opportunities.

He established his café business in Pakistan in 2020 before pursuing overseas expansion through franchise arrangements. While his cafés in Pakistan have since closed, the overseas business has continued to grow.

Dispute with former franchise partners

The expansion follows a dispute involving an earlier UK franchise arrangement, which began with an outlet in Ilford, east London, in June 2023.

Khan and his business partner, Syed Kazim Hasan, became involved in a disagreement with former franchise partners Nadir Durrani and Yawar Akbar Durrani over contractual obligations, royalty payments, trademark registration and the commercial use of Khan’s name and image.

Khan and Hasan initiated proceedings at the UK Intellectual Property Office to challenge a figurative trademark registered by a former business partner.

In their legal case, they alleged that the registration used Khan’s likeness without continuing authorisation after the franchise relationship ended. According to their filing, the arrangement was terminated in April 2025, while the disputed trademark application was submitted in August that year.

The material provided did not include a response from the former franchise partners or an outcome of the proceedings.