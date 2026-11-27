RAHIM YAR KHAN – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that talks on new provinces can only go as far as the creation of a South Punjab province.

Addressing participants of a rally in Rahim Yar Khan, he said he was not in favour of splitting Punjab into four parts.

“This is not the time for the politics of revenge. I am in favour of a South Punjab province. Nor is this the time for the politics of hatred and division. It is time to solve the people’s problems,” he said.

The PPP chairman vowed that, as in the past, his party would not abandon the people. “I accept the idea of new provinces only to the extent of South Punjab,” he added.

Bilawal said people were struggling to decide whether to put two meals on the table or buy medicines, while farmers, growers and labourers were also in distress. “We will not create a province through the back door,” he said.

He said the PPP supported a South Punjab province because that was what the Punjab Assembly and the people of the region wanted. “If the people of Punjab and the assembly take a decision, we are with them,” he added.

“We are democratic people and our struggle will surely succeed. We are trying to make the institutions understand that they should pay attention to the people’s real problems,” the PPP chairman said.