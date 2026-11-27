LAHORE – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan remain largely stable, with US Dollar hovering at Rs277.2. while UK Pound sterling stands at Rs363.11 for buying and Rs367.81 for selling.

Euro is trading at a buying rate of Rs303.61 and a selling rate of Rs307.66, reflecting its position among the higher-valued foreign currencies in Pakistan’s exchange market. Saudi Riyal is available at Rs73.85 for buying and Rs74.4 for selling, while the UAE dirham is being bought at Rs75.5 and sold at Rs76.3.

Qatari riyal stands at Rs75.35 for buying and Rs76.85 for selling. Meanwhile, the Omani riyal and Bahraini dinar continue to command significantly higher exchange values. Bahraini Dinar follows at Rs748.85 for selling, while the Omani riyal stands at Rs734.16.