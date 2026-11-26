ISLAMABAD – More relief for motorists as the government revised petroleum prices, bringing petrol down to Rs313 per litre and Diesel to Rs346 per litre amid rising international oil prices.

Under the latest adjustment, petrol has become cheaper by Re1 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs2 per litre. The revised prices bring petrol to Rs313 per litre and diesel to Rs346 per litre. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said the latest rates were calculated under the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

Interestingly, this is the second consecutive reduction in fuel prices within the same week. On Wednesday, the government had already slashed petrol prices by Rs4 per litre, bringing the rate down to Rs314, while diesel was reduced by Rs5 to Rs348 per litre.

Global oil prices gained ground on Thursday as fresh geopolitical developments in the Middle East triggered concerns about potential disruptions to crude supplies.

The market witnessed renewed buying after Yemen’s Houthi group claimed to have targeted Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery. Meanwhile, Iran reported that mines had struck ships in the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns over the security of international oil shipments.

Brent crude futures climbed to reach $96.25 per barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $84.78 per barrel.