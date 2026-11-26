KARACHI – Protests by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have disrupted traffic in several cities, while the closure of major national highways has affected inter-provincial travel. Long queues of vehicles have formed, causing hardship for the public.

Sindh

In Karachi, traffic has been affected in various areas, with the road to and from Sohrab Goth closed. According to traffic police, vehicles arriving from Hyderabad are being diverted from Punjab Adda to Faria Chowk, while those heading from Sohrab Goth to Hyderabad are being sent towards Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Sharea Faisal is closed at Baloch Colony, where young men have started playing football.

Traffic is suspended on the Thatta-Karachi highway. In Matiari, a blockade at Khando near Hala has halted traffic between Karachi and Punjab. The closure of the Indus Highway at the Ratodero bypass in Larkana has stopped traffic heading to Karachi, Punjab and Balochistan.

In Shikarpur, the closure of Jail Chowrangi near the Indus Highway has suspended traffic to Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan. The national highway is blocked in Jacobabad and Nawabshah, with the latter closure halting traffic between Karachi and Punjab. Traffic is also affected at the Ghotki toll plaza and by the closure of the Wadhu Wah bypass in Hyderabad.

Balochistan

The N-25 national highway is blocked at several points near Chaman. Traffic has also been disrupted by highway closures in Uthal and on the Quetta-Karachi highway in Kalat, and has been suspended on the same route in Mastung. In Qila Saifullah, the N-50 is closed.

Punjab

Vehicles have queued up in Sargodha due to the closure of motorway interchanges. Protests outside the Kot Momin, Salam and Bhera interchanges on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway have blocked entry and exit routes. The Motorway Police have urged travellers to plan accordingly and use alternative routes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Protesters burned tyres and closed the motorway at the Peshawar toll plaza, while the closure of the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Charsadda has affected traffic.

The link road at Highway Chowk in Bannu and the Allah Dhand Dheri interchange on the Swat Expressway in Malakand are closed. Traffic has been suspended on the Pak-Afghan highway at Takhta Baig in Khyber district.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Traffic has also been affected on the Karakoram Highway at Chilas and Thor.