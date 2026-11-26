ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally launched the “Mehfooz Dawa” (Safe Medicine) application. He used the app to scan a medicine packet and verify its authenticity.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the Ministry of National Health’s application for tracking medicines, the prime minister said it would enable people to verify a medicine’s authenticity, price and expiry date. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to pharmaceutical industry owners and officials.

The prime minister said education and healthcare facilities should be equally available to every citizen. Access to medicines, he noted, remains a major challenge for millions of families in Pakistan.

“The elite can get treatment at Pakistan’s most expensive hospitals, but the poor struggle even to earn their daily bread, and obtaining medicines is very difficult for them,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said the step had been taken by rising above personal interests and that history would always remember it. He said Mustafa Kamal, Shaza Fatima and their teams deserved congratulations, and he also congratulated the teams of the Health Ministry and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He stressed the need to correct past mistakes, describing the occasion as a truly splendid moment for the advancement of healthcare in Pakistan. He added that an important digital measure had been taken to curb counterfeit and substandard medicines.

The prime minister said serious negligence had come to light in the past regarding the verification of fake medicines. Samples of medicines meant for heart patients were sent to three laboratories in Europe, which confirmed that they were not heart drugs but malaria drugs.