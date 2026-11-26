KARACHI – Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued counterfeit medicines alert for Gabica and Sandostatin, raising serious concerns about patient safety and the illegal drug supply chain.

Two suspicious batches of widely used medicines, Gabica Capsules 300mg and Sandostatin Injections, and ordered immediate ban on their sale and use. The affected medicines are associated with treatments for epilepsy, neuropathic pain and hormonal disorders.

According to DRAP’s rapid alert, the counterfeit products were circulated under the brand names of Getz Pharma and Novartis, despite the companies distancing themselves from the identified batches. The first drug is Gabica Capsules 300mg, containing Pregabalin, a medicine commonly prescribed for neuropathic pain and certain neurological conditions, including epilepsy. Punjab’s Drug Testing Laboratory examined samples from batch number 533C27 and declared them spurious and adulterated.

The packaging claimed that the capsules were manufactured by Getz Pharma (Pvt) Limited at its facility located at 29-30/27, K.I.A, Karachi. However, Getz Pharma disowned the identified batch, prompting further regulatory action against the counterfeit product.

Faisalabad Drug Testing Laboratory classified the samples as spurious under Section 3(a-z)(i) and (ii), and adulterated under Section 3(a)(iv) of the Drugs Act 1976.

Sandostatin Injection

DRAP identified suspicious batch of Sandostatin Injection, bearing batch number 380531, which was reportedly supplied in Punjab. The injection is used to manage certain hormonal disorders and is associated with the Novartis pharmaceutical brand.

Novartis Pakistan has reportedly clarified that it never imported the identified batch, raising further questions about the product’s origin and how it entered the local pharmaceutical supply chain.

DRAP warned that using the counterfeit and adulterated medicines could expose patients to serious health complications. The authority said such products may cause treatment failure, adverse reactions and other potentially dangerous consequences because their actual ingredients, quality and safety cannot be established.

In light of these findings, DRAP directed its regulatory field force and provincial drug control departments to launch immediate action and seize the identified batches from the market.

The rapid alert has also been circulated to healthcare professionals and consumers, urging them to remain vigilant against the sale and use of the suspicious medicines.