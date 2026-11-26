KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed crackdown after a deadly building collapse near Karachi’s Baloch Colony, removing senior officials, suspending 16 SBCA officers and ordering arrests of those allegedly responsible for the tragedy.

The deadly collapse of building in Karachi’s Administrative Society near Baloch Colony prompted Sindh government to launch a major crackdown against officials and individuals suspected of negligence, with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordering immediate action against several senior officers.

In an emergency meeting convened to review the incident, Sindh CM directed removal of Local Government Secretary Wasim Shamshad and withdrew his additional charge as Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Sindh Chief Secretary, along with other senior officials.

CM Murad Ali Shah expressed serious displeasure over the incident and the loss of precious lives, making it clear that negligence resulting in casualties or putting citizens’ lives at risk would not be tolerated.

He announced a series of administrative and legal measures in consultation with the local government minister, and also recommended that the federal government immediately suspend Wasim Shamshad and launch a formal inquiry into his alleged negligence.

The action extended beyond the provincial local government department, as Deputy Commissioner East Nasrullah Abbasi was also removed from his post over alleged negligence surrounding the tragedy. SSP East Zubair Sheikh was similarly relieved of his responsibilities following consultations with Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.

In a further move against the building regulatory authority, the chief minister ordered the immediate suspension of 16 SBCA officials suspected of failing to perform their duties. He warned that no official would be spared if the investigation established their involvement in negligence, adding that strict disciplinary proceedings would follow the findings.

The government has also turned its attention towards those involved in the building’s construction. Murad Ali Shah directed police to immediately arrest the building’s owner, Salman Tahir, and builder Zeeshan.

Sindh chief secretary was instructed to bring the building’s architect and engineer into the investigation to establish whether construction-related failures or professional negligence contributed to the collapse. The chief minister has called for accountability across all relevant departments, signalling a wider investigation into the circumstances that led to the deadly incident.