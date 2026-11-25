ISLAMABAD – Authorities rolled out special security arrangements for visiting foreign delegations, suspending several public transport services and banning heavy vehicles from entering the twin cities.

The movement of foreign delegations is expected to disrupt routine traffic and public transportation across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with the district administration introducing a series of restrictions to facilitate security arrangements.

According to Metro Bus authorities, services in Rawalpindi will operate on a shortened route from November 26 to 28. Buses will continue running between Saddar Station and Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station, while operations on the remaining sections will be restricted.

Meanwhile, the Metro Bus corridor between Kashmir Highway and Pak Secretariat will remain closed for two days under the revised operational plan. The restrictions are part of a wider security and traffic management strategy announced for the arrival and movement of foreign dignitaries in the federal capital and its neighbouring city.

Twin cities authorities also restricted heavy vehicles in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from 6pm on November 26 until 12:30am on November 29. The ban will apply to vehicles approaching the twin cities through both the Motorway and Grand Trunk (GT) Road. Faizabad Bus Terminal will also remain shut throughout the restriction period, starting at 6pm on November 26 and reopening after 12:30am on November 29.

Public transport users will also face disruptions as Metro Bus and electric bus operations are suspended on designated routes. Services operating between 7th Avenue Metro Station and Pak Secretariat will remain suspended from 10pm on November 26 until 12:30am on November 29. The suspension will also apply to electric bus services during the same period, according to the announced arrangements.