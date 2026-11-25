KARACHI – A boat carrying migrants being illegally smuggled to Europe has met with an accident in Libya, leaving all 70 passengers missing. Thirty-five of them belong to Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Affected families in Bajaur are waiting for their loved ones to return. Relatives said they learned of the accident through an agent, who told them yesterday that the boat capsized in Libya on November 21. No bodies have been recovered from the sea so far.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers in absentia were offered for six people in Nakhtar, in Mamund tehsil.

According to DPO Khan Zaib Mohmand, strict action will be taken against agents involved in human trafficking. Data on agents who send people to European countries through illegal means is being collected.

Awami National Party (ANP) central president Aimal Wali Khan expressed grief over the incident, saying that young people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are losing their lives at sea for lack of employment. He said unrest, unemployment and economic hardship have forced young people to leave the country, and that they do not have access to dignified work and a better future at home.

Aimal Wali demanded that those involved in human trafficking and their facilitators be exposed, and that those responsible be arrested and severely punished. He also called for the bodies of the young men who died in the accident to be repatriated to Pakistan immediately, and for effective contact with Libyan authorities to search for the missing.