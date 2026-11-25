LAHORE – The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority (PWCA) has announced that the Lahore Fort (Shahi Qila) will remain closed for three days.

It informed visitors that Lahore Fort will be temporarily closed from 28th November to 30th November, reopening on 1st December.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you back,” read the announcement.

The announcement has been issued to inform the public in advance and help tourists avoid unnecessary travel during the closure period.

Lahore’s historic Shahi Qila, widely known as Lahore Fort, is a UNESCO-listed heritage landmark covering an area of more than 20 hectares.

The centuries-old complex houses 21 significant historical structures, including the famous Sheesh Mahal, Naulakha Pavilion and Moti Masjid, reflecting the architectural brilliance and cultural legacy of the Mughal era.

The fort attracts an estimated 2 to 2.5 million visitors annually, making it one of Pakistan’s most popular historical and tourist destinations.

Its impressive palaces, intricate marble work, decorative artwork and grand gateways offer visitors a glimpse into the region’s rich royal history.

The monument remains an important symbol of Lahore’s cultural identity and architectural heritage, drawing both domestic tourists and international travellers interested in exploring the city’s past.