MAKKAH – Saudi Arabia has carried out the death sentence of three Pakistani nationals convicted of smuggling heroin.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the three Pakistani nationals had committed the crime of smuggling drugs into the kingdom. Saudi security agencies arrested the accused, and after the allegations were established during investigations, the case was presented before the competent court.

The court sentenced them to death after the evidence and the accused’s legal responsibility and capacity were established. After the verdict was upheld by the appeals court and the Supreme Court, a royal decree was issued for the execution of the sentence, under which the three convicts were executed in the Makkah region on November 24, 2026.

On the occasion, the Saudi Interior Ministry reiterated that the Saudi government remains fully committed to protecting its citizens and residents of the kingdom from the scourge of drugs.