Full Moon is expected to reach its peak at 7:53pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Skywatchers across the country will have an opportunity to witness the phenomenon, weather permitting. Known as the Beaver Moon, November’s full Moon is the second Supermoon of 2026. It will also appear close to the famous Pleiades star cluster, popularly called the Seven Sisters, adding another attraction to an already impressive night-sky display.

According to astronomical website Time and Date, the Moon will reach its full phase at 2:53pm GMT, equivalent to 7:53pm in Pakistan. However, observers do not need to wait for the exact peak to enjoy the sight, as the Moon will be visible following moonrise.

In Karachi, moonrise is expected at approximately 5:18pm on November 24, although the timing will differ in other Pakistani cities. Skywatchers are advised to find an open location with an unobstructed eastern view, away from tall buildings and trees. Areas with less artificial lighting may offer a better overall stargazing experience.No telescope, binoculars or specialised equipment is necessary to observe the Supermoon, as it will be visible to the naked eye under clear skies. However, the Moon’s increased brightness could make some of the fainter stars surrounding the Pleiades cluster harder to distinguish.

A Supermoon occurs when a full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth, a point in its elliptical orbit known as perigee. Because the Moon does not travel around Earth in a perfectly circular orbit, its distance from our planet changes throughout the month. When a full Moon occurs near perigee, it can appear slightly larger and brighter than an average full Moon. The difference is relatively modest, although the effect can make the lunar display more striking.

The Moon may appear particularly enormous when it is close to the horizon. However, this impression is largely caused by an optical phenomenon known as the Moon Illusion rather than an actual increase in its physical size.

The name Beaver Moon comes from traditional seasonal terminology associated with North America. November was historically regarded as the time when beavers prepared their shelters and dams ahead of the harsh winter months. It was also associated with the seasonal trapping of beavers before freezing conditions made outdoor activities more difficult.