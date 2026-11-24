DOHA – Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and elected to bat against Nepal in their final group match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

The Shaheens are in superb form and unbeaten after winning their first two matches.

The defending champions beat traditional rivals India A by 48 runs in their previous match, in which Hasan Nawaz’s all-round performance stood out.

Pakistan are determined to beat Nepal as well and strengthen their place in the semi-finals.

Nepal’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals also remain alive, though a poor net run rate will be a major challenge for them.

Nepal suffered a heavy 306-run defeat to India A in their opening match but made a comeback by beating the United Arab Emirates by six wickets.