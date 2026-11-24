LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Political tensions escalated in Lahore after heavy contingents of Punjab Police surrounded JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, preventing him from leaving for Lahore Bar event.

Heavy police contingent surrounded JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, and preventing him from attending scheduled lawyers’ gathering. A petition seeking his recovery has also been filed in the Lahore High Court.

لاہور میں جہاں مولانا فضل الرحمان رہائش پزیر ہیں وہاں پولیس نے سوسائٹی میں بھاری نفری تعینات کی،پولیس نے سوسائٹی کے مین گیٹ پر بھی نفری تعینات کی،پولیس نے سوسائٹی کے مین گیٹ پر کنٹینر رکھ دیا،پولیس سوسائٹی کے رہائشیوں کو بھی انے جانے سے رک دیا، جے یو آئی کا دعوی https://t.co/8VgFfZmP9M — Sheraz Ahmad Sherazi (@Sherazi_Silmian) November 24, 2026

Containers have also been placed at the society’s main entrance, while residents have allegedly faced restrictions on entering and leaving the area. Amid these developments, a petition has been submitted to the Lahore High Court seeking the recovery of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, following reports that he was not being allowed to leave his residence.

JUI-F leadership has strongly objected to the police deployment, questioning the restrictions imposed on its party chief. Senator Kamran Murtaza said Maulana Fazlur Rehman leads one of Pakistan’s major political parties and restricting his freedom of movement was contrary to basic civil liberties and democratic principles.

He maintained that political differences should not become a reason to stop elected political leaders from carrying out their public engagements. He also demanded that authorities remove the barriers and allow the JUI-F chief to move freely.

JUI-F Punjab General Secretary Hafiz Naseer Ahmed Ahrar criticised the provincial government, alleging that party officials had been arrested during late-night raids before the police surrounded Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence. He described the developments as unacceptable and urged the government to reconsider its actions, warning against any further restrictions on the party leadership.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is our red line,” Ahrar said while strongly condemning the reported police action.