ISLAMABAD – The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has issued a warning for Pakistani citizens travelling to Gulf countries, advising them against carrying poppy seeds, known as khashkhash in Urdu, due to strict restrictions in the region.

According to the bureau, poppy seeds are commonly used in Pakistani cooking and baking and are legally available in the country.

However, several Gulf states classify them as prohibited narcotic substances because they are obtained from the opium poppy plant and may contain small quantities of compounds such as morphine and codeine.

The bureau cautioned that carrying, possessing or accidentally leaving poppy seeds in luggage could lead to serious legal consequences in Gulf countries.

The restrictions reportedly apply regardless of the quantity involved, including seeds used in food products or even minor traces found in luggage and clothing.

The bureau highlighted that Gulf countries enforce strict anti-narcotics laws and generally follow a zero-tolerance approach, with authorities taking action regardless of whether the possession was intentional.

In the United Arab Emirates, the 2021 anti-narcotics law reportedly includes poppy seeds among controlled substances, making their unauthorised possession or transportation a serious offence.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia also classifies poppy seeds under its drug-related regulations and maintains strict laws governing their possession and transportation.

Violations of these regulations can result in immediate legal proceedings, substantial fines, deportation and lengthy or permanent bans on re-entering the country.

The bureau further noted that similar restrictions exist in other Gulf states, where poppy seeds are also treated as prohibited items.