ISLAMABAD – More relief for Pakistan as petrol price gets another cut for Tuesday. The federal government announced further Rs3 per litre cut in petrol prices, reducing the new rate to Rs319 from Rs322.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD), however, has remained unchanged at Rs357 per litre. The revised prices will come into effect from Tuesday, November 24, 2026, under the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

The latest announcement brings further relief for vehicle owners after several consecutive reductions in fuel prices throughout November.

Petrol prices have recorded downward trend this month, dropping from Rs377.91 per litre at the beginning of November to Rs319 under the latest revision.

The dip comes through a series of price adjustments, with petrol becoming cheaper by Rs3.40 on November 3, Rs5.45 on November 4, Rs7.06 on November 5 and another Rs9.41 on November 6. The government subsequently reduced the price to Rs346, followed by further cuts that brought the rate down to Rs338, Rs335, Rs332 and eventually Rs330 per litre.

Petrol continued its downward journey, reaching Rs328 on November 17, Rs325 on November 18 and Rs322 on November 19. However, motorists witnessed a temporary increase of Re1 on November 20, pushing the price to Rs323 before another adjustment brought it back to Rs322. With the latest Rs3 reduction, petrol has now reached Rs319 per litre.

The continuous reduction comes amid declining international crude oil prices, with increased supplies from the Middle East and the resumption of operations at a Libyan oil pipeline putting downward pressure on global benchmarks.

On Monday, Brent crude futures dropped by $2.02, or 2.18%, to $90.55 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also declined by $1.59, or 1.91%, to $81.82 per barrel.