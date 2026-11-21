ISLAMABAD – Millions of Pakistanis are struggling to make ends meet as soaring food, fuel and electricity prices continue to squeeze household budgets. Adding to financial woes, the country’s annual inflation rate nearly tripled from 3.53% to 10.41% in just one year, with the rising cost of everyday essentials.

The latest figures show that annual inflation measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) climbed to 10.41%, compared with around 3.53% in the corresponding week of November 2025, marking an increase of 6.88 percentage points within a year. Although weekly inflation has declined by 0.65%, the sharp annual increase suggests that Pakistani households are still paying considerably more for many everyday necessities than they were a year ago.

SPI index has jumped from 335.54 points in November 2025 to 370.47 points in November 2026 amid sustained increase in the cost of the monitored basket of essential goods.

Inflation Rate Almost Three Times Higher Than 2026

In November last year, annual SPI inflation stood at around 3.53%, while the latest reading has reached 10.41%. This means the annual inflation rate is now nearly three times its level a year earlier, signalling renewed pressure on household purchasing power.

The weekly trend, however, tells a different story. During the corresponding week of November 2025, inflation registered a marginal increase of 0.07%, whereas prices declined by 0.65% in the latest weekly assessment. Despite this short-term improvement, the annual comparison highlights how deeply higher prices have affected household expenses.

The most striking increases have emerged in energy costs and staple food items. LPG prices have skyrocketed by 87.99% over the past year, making cooking fuel considerably more expensive for households dependent on gas cylinders. Electricity tariffs for low-consumption consumers have increased by 36.30%, adding financial pressure on families attempting to minimise their monthly utility bills.

Amid Iran war, fuel sector witnessed massive increases, with high-speed diesel becoming 24.84% costlier and petrol prices rising by 21.35%. Meanwhile, wheat flour, one of Pakistan’s most essential food commodities, has recorded a staggering 44.20% annual price increase.

The price surge has extended beyond energy and flour, affecting several commonly consumed food items. Chicken prices have increased by 24.35% over the past year, while onions have become 24.05% more expensive. Red chilli powder registered a 15.55% increase, followed by mutton at 14.60% and plain bread at 12.35%.

Beef prices climbed by 11.10%, while fresh milk recorded an annual increase of 8.96%. Potatoes are 27.13% cheaper than a year ago, while sugar prices have declined by 26.24%. Tomatoes recorded an annual reduction of 20.86%, and eggs became 16.10% cheaper despite their recent weekly increase.

While the overall weekly inflation reading has declined, the latest market survey reveals that several essential food commodities have again witnessed price increases. Egg prices surged by 8.84% within a week, while potatoes became 8.07% more expensive. Wheat flour prices increased by 4.42%, and chicken recorded a 3.01% rise.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics conducted its latest price assessment across 50 markets in 17 cities, monitoring 51 essential commodities. The findings revealed that 23 commodities became more expensive, eight recorded price reductions, while 20 remained unchanged. Weekly inflation declined across all income categories, although the degree of relief varied.