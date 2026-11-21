ISLAMABAD – TikToker Mr Patlu and his brother have been shifted to jail on judicial remand over the deadly wedding stampede that has killed three people so far.

Patlu, who amassed huge following online, arranged lavish wedding celebration packed with cash giveaways, luxury prizes and social media excitement but the extravaganza event triggered stampede, leaving three people dead and bringing real trouble for famous TikToker.

The decision came after both brothers completed seven days of physical remand in police custody in a case that has drawn widespread attention over the tragic consequences of a heavily publicised wedding event. According to police officials, the accused were produced before a local court in Daska for the third time under stringent security arrangements.

The proceedings were conducted by Judicial Magistrate Amanat Ali, who heard the matter after the completion of the suspects’ physical remand. Following the hearing, the magistrate ordered that both Mr Patlo and his brother Kashif be placed on judicial remand. Police personnel from Motra Police Station subsequently escorted the two brothers to jail under tight security.

Both accused have been nominated in FIR No. 1335/26, registered in connection with the fatal stampede during the TikToker’s wedding festivities.

The incident occurred at Faraz Sports Stadium, Daska Road, in Sialkot, where Mr Patlu had arranged a grand Mehndi celebration that quickly attracted extraordinary public attention. What began as a festive gathering soon spiralled into chaos when a massive crowd converged on the venue, triggering a stampede that initially claimed two lives and left several others injured.

The tragedy deepened when another victim, identified as Rehan, who had sustained injuries in the incident, later died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Lahore. His death pushed the reported toll to three fatalities, transforming the much-hyped celebration into a devastating incident.