Tiktoker Mr Patlu Arrested As Grieving Family Alleges Gunpoint Threats To Drop Case

SIALKOT – TikToker Ansar Jatt, aka Mr Patlu, has been arrested in Sialkot after new criminal case accused him and his associates of threatening the family of a man killed in a deadly wedding stampede.

The arrest has been made today on Monday, after his Mehndi tragedy which claimed two lives and left 18 people injured. Police action followed complaint alleging that armed men attempted to pressure the victim’s relatives into settling the case through intimidation. Sialkot police spokesperson Khurram Shehzad confirmed the arrest, while the new FIR was registered at City Daska Police Station on the complaint of Mohammad Abu Bakar, brother-in-law of deceased Muhammad Rehan Arshad.

The incident brought Patlu under investigation occurred on October 30, when he arranged mehndi celebration and prize-distribution event at Faraz Cricket Ground on Daska Road. Hundreds of people gathered at the venue after prizes were announced, but the celebration quickly turned chaotic when the stadium gates opened and a large crowd rushed inside, triggering a stampede.

At least two people lost their lives, while 18 others sustained injuries. The tragedy raised serious concerns about crowd management, security arrangements and the responsibilities of organisers hosting large public events.

Police registered a case at Motra Police Station against Ansar Jatt, his brother, the ground’s owner, six other individuals and around 40 to 45 unidentified security guards.

The latest case relates to an incident on November 6, when relatives of the deceased were gathered at a residence in Galotian village to offer condolences. According to the FIR, Mohammad Abu Bakar had travelled from Mafiwala in Gujranwala with his family to mourn the death of his brother-in-law, Muhammad Rehan Arshad.

The complainant alleged that four unidentified men arrived at the house around 1pm and demanded that the family stop pursuing the stampede case. When Abu Bakar questioned their demands, the situation reportedly escalated. He claimed that two of the visitors pulled out pistols and pointed them at him, warning that he and his relatives could face death if they refused to reach a settlement with Ansar Jatt and his brother.

City Daska police registered a separate criminal case against Ansar Jatt, his brother and four unidentified suspects. FIR includes provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code relating to wrongful confinement, abetment, unlawful assembly and serious criminal intimidation. The sections invoked include Section 348, Section 109, Section 149 and Section 506-B.

The new case has increased the legal pressure on the TikToker, who was already facing proceedings over the October 30 stampede. Police are investigating whether the alleged threats were intended to influence the victim’s family and prevent them from continuing legal action. However, the allegations have not been proven in court and remain part of the ongoing investigation.

The arrest came days after Ansar Jatt approached the Islamabad High Court seeking protection from arrest in connection with the stampede case. On November 3, the IHC granted him protective bail until November 10, allowing him time to approach the relevant judicial forum in Sialkot. The TikToker appeared before the court in a wheelchair.

Patlu appeared before a Sialkot court on November 7, where Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Irfan Naseem Tarar directed him to return for another hearing on Tuesday, November 10. However, the registration of the separate intimidation case led to his arrest on Monday, November 9, creating another legal challenge ahead of the scheduled hearing.

Sialkot District Police Officer retired Captain Dost Muhammad said the allegations would be investigated objectively and in accordance with the law. He assured that investigators would examine the available evidence and ensure the case was handled on merit. The police chief also stated that legal action would be taken against those found responsible after the investigation.

The arrest of Mr Patlu has added another dimension to the investigation into the October 30 tragedy, which claimed two lives and left 18 people injured. The original case focused on the circumstances of the stampede, while the latest FIR concerns alleged attempts to intimidate the relatives of one of the deceased.