SIALKOT – In a significant development, a compromise has been reached between the parties in both cases registered against TikToker Mr Patlu.

According to sources, Mr Patlu’s bail has been confirmed in case No 1026/26, registered at the Saddar Daska police station over alleged threats. Surety bonds were subsequently submitted.

Heirs Record Statements

In case No 1335/26, registered at the Motra police station over the deaths of two people, Rehan and Aqeel, the compromise statements of the heirs of both deceased have also been recorded.

The statements were recorded yesterday by Duty Magistrate Takasur Ahsan, as Amanat Ali, the judicial magistrate for the Motra police station, was on leave.

Next Hearing on November 30

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for November 30. Mr Patlu and his brother Kashif are being held in Sialkot jail in both cases.