Pakistani actress Hira Mani knows social media hooks to make people stop scrolling their feeds, and this time, she did it with unconventional fashion choice. Mere Pass Tum Ho star recently dropped pictures from candlelit restaurant outing, where her sporty outfit stood in sharp contrast to the elegant dining setting.

While the restaurant featured cosy atmosphere for dine-in, Hira appeared in a fitted, sleeveless Nike racerback tank top. The athletic piece featured neon lime-green trim around the neckline and straps.

Hira kept her jewellery delicate, wearing a fine silver chain with a tiny solitaire pendant, small ear studs and a slim band on her right hand. A statement stack of silver-and-stone rings on her left ring finger added a little glamour to the otherwise sporty ensemble.

Her hairstyle was equally chic, featuring a sleek, chin-length dark bob with a slightly off-centre parting.

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The pictures also shows Hira’s playful personality as she was spotted hiding behind a vintage illustrated menu, holding a small glass vase filled with white and magenta chrysanthemums, and posing with her chin resting on her hands.